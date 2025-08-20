Seremban family’s RM200 flag display for Merdeka competition

SEREMBAN: Jasmin Abu Hassan has turned his Taman Pinggiran Senawang residence into a spectacular display of patriotism using only RM200.

The 53-year-old water company supervisor decorated his house with over 150 flags for the ‘Rumah Terpaling Merdeka’ competition.

He received assistance from his wife Rosmaini Mohd Yusof, a 47-year-old kindergarten teacher, throughout the two-week decoration process.

Jasmin explained how this year’s effort surpassed his previous attempts at festive decoration.

“Last year I only hung flags, but this time I added a special touch by including extra decorations,“ he stated.

The additional elements included the Negeri Sembilan state flag and portraits of national leaders displayed at his house entrance.

“This year is livelier because there are winners every week,“ Jasmin commented about the enhanced competition format.

He noted that the decorations have become more creative compared to previous years.

“The children are excited to help,“ Jasmin added about family participation in the project.

He proudly displayed portraits of all Malaysian Prime Ministers from the first to the current leader.

Jasmin achieved the overall runner-up position in last year’s competition.

The father of six has resided in the neighborhood for twenty-five years.

Approximately forty percent of his decorations remain incomplete before the month-end deadline.

Taman Pinggiran Senawang Neighbourhood Watch chairman Fadzil Sharil expressed satisfaction with the competition’s growth.

The 59-year-old chairman noted the event now enters its second successful year.

“We have received growing response, with more than 80 per cent of residents participating,“ Fadzil revealed.

He observed that participants showcase greater creativity in decorating their homes compared to last year.

“So far, we already have four weekly winners,“ the chairman told reporters.

Although the prizes are modest medals, hampers and daily necessities, Fadzil praised participants’ extraordinary spirit.

“Every week new elements are added, making the neighbourhood livelier,“ he remarked.

Twenty best-decorated houses will advance to the finals scheduled for September 6.

The competition features four judging categories: cheerfulness, arrangement, creativity and neatness.

The neighbourhood watch committee has also created a national landmark replica for the celebrations.

They constructed miniature KLCC towers using 500 recycled bottles and PVC pipes.

This community project forms part of the broader National Month decorations throughout the area. - Bernama