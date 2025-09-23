Seri Cempaka PPR residents traumatised by tornado-like thunderstorm

SERI CEMPAKA: Residents of the Seri Cempaka People’s Housing Project in Lembah Pantai remain traumatised after a thunderstorm wreaked havoc this afternoon.

Sharifuddin Mohd Fahmi described the wind as being as powerful as a tornado during the chaotic event.

“We went out to see the situation and it was chaotic,” he told Bernama at the scene.

Another resident, Noorliyah Baharudin, admitted that she still trembles remembering the scary moment.

She reported that her car was completely shattered by falling roof timbers during the storm.

Noorliyah expressed worry about the financial loss from her damaged car which was not insured.

She hopes for assistance from the area Member of Parliament to lighten her burden.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil visited the area and pledged an initial contribution of RM5,000 for each affected family.

He also assured that all damaged school supplies would be replaced immediately.

An initial assessment found at least four residential units had serious damage with roofs blown away.

A number of other units experienced leaks due to the storm’s impact on their structures.

Additionally, 30 vehicles were reported damaged by falling roof debris during the incident.

Residents of the four severely damaged units will be immediately relocated to vacant units.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall is currently identifying some vacant units to accommodate them. – Bernama