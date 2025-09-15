SESB deploys 27 mobile gensets to restore power in Sabah’s east coast

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd has deployed 27 mobile generator sets to key locations across Sabah’s east coast to immediately restore electricity supply.

The generators have been positioned in Beluran, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Semporna, Tawau, Lahad Datu, and Telupid to provide temporary power.

Seven gensets each have been allocated for Beluran and Kinabatangan, with four for Sandakan and four for Semporna.

One genset has been deployed to Telupid, while two each have been sent to Tawau and Lahad Datu.

These generators have been placed at hospitals, district police headquarters, water treatment plants, and fire stations to support essential services.

Additional gensets will also be installed to meet further supply needs as required.

SESB expressed its appreciation for the patience and understanding shown by consumers throughout the restoration period. – Bernama