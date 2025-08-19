Shah Alam couple arrested for alleged abuse of two-year-old boy

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a married couple suspected of abusing a two-year-old boy in Section 16.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the arrest following a report filed by the victim’s mother.

The incident occurred after the boy was left with the suspects, who worked as babysitters, on Aug 14.

The child was later returned home with visible bruises on his face, prompting his mother to question the babysitter.

The babysitter initially claimed the injuries resulted from a fight between her child and the victim.

Unsatisfied with the explanation, the boy’s mother lodged a police report for further investigation.

Medical examinations at Shah Alam Hospital confirmed the child suffered soft tissue injuries consistent with assault.

Police arrested the couple, aged 37 and 40, at an apartment in Section 16 late yesterday.

Both suspects have been remanded for three days starting today.

Mohd Iqbal urged anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Khamsia Hung Mei Shuang.

The case is being probed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Images of the boy’s injuries circulated widely on social media, drawing public outrage. - Bernama