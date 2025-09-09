Shariah guidelines for AI use urged to address ethical challenges

KUANTAN: Religious authorities must develop Shariah-compliant guidelines for artificial intelligence use and enhance digital awareness among Muslims through strong religious understanding.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said technology should serve as a platform for religious outreach and education rather than solely as an economic tool.

Key AI challenges include ethical data use, identity manipulation through voice and facial replication, and the spread of false information that may distort Islamic teachings.

Unregulated AI risks eroding public trust instead of reinforcing it according to the minister who spoke at the International Conference on Human Sciences and Civilisations.

The biennial conference themed ‘Humanity in the Era of Artificial Intelligence’ aims to foster ethical and value-driven civilisation amid technological development.

Now in its third edition the event brings together over 180 scholars and researchers from Malaysia and abroad to address technology ethics and society.

Mohd Na’im cited JAKIM’s Islamic Content Guidelines for New Media as a key step in ensuring digital content aligns with Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah principles.

He emphasized that Muslims must be creators and leaders in science and AI guided by religious and humanitarian values rather than mere technology users.

UMPSA vice-chancellor Prof Dr Yatimah Alias stressed the relevance of humanities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution context.

She noted that AI must evolve alongside ethics values and cultural identity to build a sustainable and inclusive future that preserves heritage.

Great civilisations rely on strong intellectual traditions and universal human values beyond mere technological or economic achievements according to the vice-chancellor. – Bernama