Shipping industry facing critical shortage of local workforce, says Loke

ALOR GAJAH: The shipping sector is facing a critical shortage of local professionals and other key maritime personnel, which needs to be addressed immediately, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He explained that, given the fact that nearly 40 percent of ship crews serving in Malaysia are foreign nationals, it is imperative for these vacancies to be filled by qualified local seafarers.

“This is a vital sector. Each ship requires a wide range of expertise, such as engineers, technicians, and logistics management officers. The maritime field undoubtedly offers bright prospects with high earning potential.

“However, in Malaysia, interest in a seafaring career remains low compared to countries like the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Therefore, we need more awareness campaigns, workshops, and community programmes to engage not just young people, but also their parents,“ he told reporters after presiding over the convocation ceremony for the Malaysian Maritime Academy (ALAM) in Sungai Baru today.

He cited the rising number of female cadets at ALAM as a positive indicator of their growing acceptance of the shipping and maritime sector, even though they still constitute only about 10 percent of the academy’s student body.

“While the career presents its own challenges, such as being at sea for two to three months at a time, the safety of female crew members is of utmost importance. All shipping companies enforce a strict Code of Conduct on board, which helps guarantee their protection,“ he said.

He then called on more local shipping companies to sponsor students at ALAM as well as mandatory practical training aboard ships, saying this would provide crucial support to strengthen the local professional workforce.

“Companies like MISC offer cadets scholarships to study at ALAM before being placed with them. However, this effort cannot be shouldered by just one company,” he added.

Earlier at the ceremony, 332 ALAM cadets from various fields graduated upon completing their diplomas, while 153 new cadets received scholarships under this year’s MISC Education Sponsorship Programme. - Bernama