Show patriotism proudly, fly Jalur Gemilang without fear – Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has encouraged Malaysians to embrace patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang without hesitation.

Fahmi, also the MADANI Government spokesperson, stated that public enthusiasm for national symbols should not be undermined by fearmongering.

“Do not be afraid to put up the Jalur Gemilang. Don’t feel scared.”

He noted that certain groups exploit flag-related issues to create unnecessary anxiety among citizens.

“Do not take action on behalf of the police; the police will investigate.”

Fahmi emphasised that legal matters should be left to authorised institutions like the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He made these remarks during a cultural arts promotion event in Pantai Dalam.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently warned against inciting racial or religious tensions.

Anwar stressed that harmful incidents, including the upside-down flag display, must be addressed firmly.

Fahmi urged the public to trust law enforcement agencies in handling sensitive cases.

“Fly the Jalur Gemilang proudly and without fear, to remind ourselves that Malaysia belongs to all of us.”

Responding to boycott calls over Zara Qairina’s unresolved case, Fahmi opposed linking justice demands to National Day celebrations.

“I, too, want justice for Zara; we don’t want bullying to become an ongoing issue.”

He confirmed that Bukit Aman is investigating the case, with an inquest expected soon.

Fahmi cautioned against exploiting tragedies for personal or political gain.

“Let us not build castles over graves.”

He reiterated the importance of patience in the justice process. - Bernama