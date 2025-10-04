Sim: Malaysia MADANI concept emphasises concern, inclusivity for national development

BUTTERWORTH: National development should not be solely based on economic progress but must also prioritise the interests of ordinary people, including the less fortunate, in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said despite efforts towards national development, aspects of love, concern and inclusivity should be given attention so that no segment of society would be left behind, especially during festive seasons.

“This is in line with the MADANI concept put forward by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The MADANI concept is like the human body, with each member having a role to ensure the body functions healthily, and even if there is a weak part, it needs to be protected. That is MADANI,“ he said at the AEON Deepavali gathering here today.

Sim, who is also the Bukit Mertajam member of parliament, said Malaysia MADANI not only celebrates differences but also emphasises shared responsibility to protect vulnerable groups and ensure a more inclusive and compassionate society.

At the event, the Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF) brought Deepavali cheer to 130 underprivileged children from 50 families in the Bukit Mertajam community, with each child receiving festive cash of RM50 and each family receiving cash of RM200 to help them purchase new clothes for the festival.

The recipients also received daily necessities, and RM200 for each child to shop at the AEON Mall Bukit Mertajam here.

Meanwhile, MAF president Ng Eng Kiat said the AEON Mesra campaign, introduced in 2004, aims to uplift underprivileged families during major festive seasons, including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas.

With the strong support of customers, AEON employees and business partners, he noted that MAF has contributed over RM24 million to communities in need through various initiatives.

“Since its establishment in 2004, the foundation has focused on four main areas: education and healthcare, community development projects, disaster relief efforts, and sustainability programmes,“ he added. - Bernama