Singaporean vehicles fined RM1.17 million for missing RFID tags

KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department has issued 3,910 summonses totalling 1.173 million ringgit in compound fines to Singaporean private vehicles for failing to install the mandatory Radio Frequency Identification Foreign Vehicle Entry Permit tag from July 1 to yesterday.

JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan stated that each offence carried a 300 ringgit fine.

Summonses were issued at three enforcement points in Johor, with 1,765 at the Sultan Iskandar Building, 2,064 at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex and 81 at Taman Daya.

He told reporters after an Efficient Driving Course at the Kota Darulnaim Complex today that they imposed the maximum fine and instructed Singaporean drivers to pay on the spot.

He added that enforcement currently targets private vehicles only, though 1,269 reminder notices were also issued to company-owned vehicles during the same period.

Muhammad Kifli described the operation as a major success, highlighting previous challenges in collecting fines from Singaporean drivers who often delayed or avoided payment after returning home.

He confirmed that by requiring immediate payment and warning of vehicle seizure for non-compliance, the measure has proven effective, with all drivers cooperating and settling fines promptly. – Bernama