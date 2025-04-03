PUTRAJAYA: A single mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Sessions Court here today after finding her guilty of sexually assaulting her neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter two years ago.

Judge Datin M. Kunasundary handed down the sentence on the 36-year-old woman, who has two children, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

“After the court examined and considered all the evidence of the prosecution and defence witnesses, the court found that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, the accused is convicted of the offence charged,” said the judge and ordered the woman, who works as a cashier at a convenience store, to serve the prison sentence from today.

She dismissed lawyer M. Soosai Raj from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), representing the woman, for a stay of the sentence.

The judge also ordered the woman to undergo counselling while in prison and to be placed under police supervision for a year after completing the prison sentence.

She was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 with committing the act at her house in Damansara Bestari, Petaling Jaya at 5 pm on May 26, 2023.