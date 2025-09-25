Sinkhole in Penang: Leaking sewer pipe in Jalan Burma repaired

PETALING JAYA: The leaking sewer pipe that caused the sinkhole incident in George Town, Penang, last Sunday has been repaired.

Penang City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran confirmed that the road where the sinkhole occurred is now fully open to vehicles.

“The repair work on the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer pipe was fully completed at 4am this morning, and Jalan Burma has also been fully reopened,” he was quoted as saying by The Vibes.

Last Sunday, it was reported that a sinkhole had formed at Jalan Burma and the Jalan Transfer intersection at around 9am.

The sinkhole caused nearly three kilometres of traffic congestion following road closures and diversions.

On Monday, Rajendran estimated that the repair works for the leaking pipe would take five days, with one lane remaining open at night and during the early morning.

Meanwhile, IWK stated that sewage infrastructure in Penang would be inspected, including the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) for thorough assessments.