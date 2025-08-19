Six arrested over armed riot at Kuala Lumpur nightclub

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested six men in connection with an armed riot at a nightclub in the city.

The incident occurred yesterday, leaving a 29-year-old man injured after an alleged assault.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed the arrests following a police report lodged by the victim.

The victim reported being attacked by unidentified men as he exited the nightclub, suffering back injuries.

Six suspects, aged between 25 and 29, were detained and remanded for four days until August 21.

The case is being investigated under Sections 148 and 326 of the Penal Code for rioting and causing grievous hurt.

Authorities have urged witnesses to come forward with any additional information.

The public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or the Brickfields operations room at 03-22979222. - Bernama