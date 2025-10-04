SNCC denies Israeli claim flotilla mission carried no humanitarian aid

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre has strongly denied Israel’s claim that the Global Sumud Flotilla mission did not carry humanitarian aid.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated that all developments related to aid delivery had been openly shared on official social media platforms.

He said the Israeli narrative appears designed to portray the GSF voyage as merely an effort to stir up global sentiment.

Araby expressed his belief that this indicates the Israeli regime is feeling significant international pressure.

He confirmed that additional aid was delivered by the Turkish Red Crescent via a Turkish naval vessel at the mission’s final stage.

The flotilla’s last vessel Johnny M could not continue its voyage after taking on water and becoming partially submerged.

Araby emphasised that since departing from Barcelona, the flotilla had brought various forms of humanitarian aid through multiple countries.

He noted that photographic evidence of this aid had been consistently shared throughout the mission.

The main focus now is ensuring the safety of the 495 participants being detained by Israel.

Araby stressed that the mission was intercepted without reasonable cause and participants carried no weapons.

He pointed to closed-circuit television footage showing no suspicious movements that could suggest any threat.

Araby hopes all Malaysians will focus on Israel’s violation of humanitarian rights rather than questioning aid distribution.

He warned that focusing too much on where aid goes adopts a distorted narrative about who violated the mission.

Regarding future humanitarian missions to Gaza, Araby said the world will continue to rise in solidarity while rights are denied.

He noted the international landscape is becoming increasingly tense with countries taking diplomatic actions against Israel.

Araby highlighted Colombia’s consistent implementation of necessary actions including cutting ties with Israel.

He described recent diplomatic developments as quite surprising turns in modern history.

The GSF comprised more than 500 activists from over 45 countries sailing toward Gaza in solidarity.

The mission aimed to break the Israeli blockade and send humanitarian aid to Gaza’s people. – Bernama