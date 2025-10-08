Special needs children experience first flight with teacher’s initiative

KUANTAN: Joyful cheers and bright smiles from a group of special needs children warmed the hearts of everyone present as their dream of flying finally came true.

The initiative was spearheaded by a teacher from the Integrated Special Education Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cenderawasih who worked to give her students an unforgettable experience of air travel.

Coordinator Asmah Omar said the idea came about last year during a lesson on transportation when most students had never flown before.

She explained that with over 10 years of teaching special needs children she believes they deserve the chance to experience every stage of flying just like anyone else.

The students also underwent flight simulations to prepare them which fuelled their excitement as they counted down the days to the trip.

Asmah was also touched as parents with disabilities were among the first to register their children determined to ensure they did not miss the opportunity.

Thirty PPKI students accompanied by 14 teachers and 13 parents departed Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport at 10.50 am and arrived 40 minutes later at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Their itinerary includes visits to Aquaria KLCC a Putrajaya Lake cruise and a chocolate shop tour tomorrow before returning to Kuantan by plane at 6.50 pm.

Asmah who is retiring next month after 36 years in education expressed relief that her vision has become a reality and hopes the experience will be a cherished memory for her students.

She thanked the Pahang government corporate sponsors individuals and parents for their support.

Meanwhile mother Siti Roshidah Alwi said her 10-year-old son Muhammad Faris Faiz Mohd Fahmi who has autism and ADHD woke at 5 am eager for the flight.

She explained that as a mother she wants him to know the world is full of opportunities and that flying may seem small to some but for him it is a giant step towards exploring the world. – Bernama