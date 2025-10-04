Speculation mounts over dissolution of Sabah State Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: Speculation surrounding the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly is heating up, with several dates being mentioned for the official announcement.

Most recently, a media agency reported, citing a senior state political source, that the announcement of the dissolution is expected to be made this Monday, Oct 6.

However, several state leaders contacted by Bernama stressed that the date remains speculative and advised the public and media agencies to obtain information only from verified sources.

Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Jahid Jahim, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president, said his party had not received any clear indication on the matter so far.

“Maybe tomorrow night we’ll know (if the announcement will be on Monday). Not yet for now, but we are ready,” he said.

“It won’t be long before dissolution, it’s near. Just be patient,” said another leader.

“Use accurate information for your reports. Don’t speculate. The date will be announced later,” said another leader.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Chief Minister’s Office Media and Communications Department said that media invitations to cover the announcement of the State Assembly dissolution by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor would be issued at an appropriate time.

On Thursday, Hajiji met with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu here, and on the same day Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya was sworn in as Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly for a second term before Tun Musa.

On the same day, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) would contest the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) under their respective party logos.

Masidi said the move meant both parties were no longer part of GRS following its Supreme Council’s decision that any component party contesting under its own logo would cease to be part of the coalition.

Without STAR and SAPP now, GRS comprises Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat), and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

Hajiji had earlier confirmed that GRS would form an electoral pact with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the 17th Sabah State Election.

The 16th Sabah State Assembly is set to dissolve automatically on Nov 11 if not dissolved earlier, paving the way for the state election. - Bernama