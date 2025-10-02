SPP places 1,000 new teachers in Sabah schools to address shortages

KOTA KINABALU: The Education Service Commission (SPP) has placed 1,000 new teachers in Sabah schools this year.

The placements comprise 315 teachers in primary schools and 685 in secondary schools.

SPP chairman Datuk Adzman Talib conveyed this information during a briefing to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Adzman stated that these placements were part of the 21,348 Education Service Officers required nationwide this year.

He reported that teacher placement in Sabah had reached 97.78% as of June 30, 2025.

A total of 44,058 teachers are currently serving compared to 45,057 approved positions across 1,298 Ministry of Education schools.

He noted that although the placement rate was almost full, Sabah schools still face teacher shortages.

Continuous efforts are being made to close this teacher gap.

Adzman highlighted the increasing number of teachers opting for early retirement as a main challenge.

In 2024, 12,607 teachers nationwide retired early compared to 13,192 in 2023.

Sabah alone recorded 947 early retirement cases in 2024 compared to 813 the previous year.

He cited heavy administrative duties and overlapping digitalisation demands as reasons for early exits.

SPP is working with the Ministry of Education to identify comprehensive solutions to sustain the teaching workforce.

Adzman commended the state government under Hajiji’s leadership for initiatives to enhance educational excellence.

Meanwhile, Hajiji expressed appreciation for SPP’s role in ensuring qualified teachers are appointed.

He acknowledged SPP’s efforts in meeting national education needs through proper teacher placements. – Bernama