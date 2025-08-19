Strong state-federal cooperation vital for welfare, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of strong cooperation between state and federal leaders to fulfil the people’s aspirations comprehensively.

He noted that a recent meeting with Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was held in a spirit of unity.

“This meeting reflects political maturity and a commitment to strengthening cooperation to ensure the country’s stability, particularly in the context of relations between the federal government and the state of Sabah,” he said.

Anwar added that political stability is key to advancing development and safeguarding public welfare.

He expressed optimism that this collaborative spirit would foster national unity and a prosperous future for Malaysia. - Bernama