Sultan of Terengganu attends SMK Sultan Sulaiman centenary celebration

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, attended the centenary celebration of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman today.

Sultanah Nur Zahirah and several members of the royal family also joined the event with the theme ‘A Century of Excellence’.

Founded in 1921, the school has produced numerous influential figures who contributed significantly to religion, nation, and society.

Main committee chairman Datuk Seri Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil stated the programme aims to reflect on the school’s founding history and development.

It also seeks to appreciate the contributions of teachers, administrators, staff, and community supporters over the past century.

The celebration further aims to foster togetherness among the school community and alumni for a brighter future.

Various programmes have been arranged throughout this celebration from August until November 2025.

Sultan Mizan visited the ‘Junjung Setanggi Gallery’ showcasing archival photographs and alumni medals.

Programmes include the Royal Tree Adoption and Planting Campaign and Alumni Golf Championship.

Other events are the Tekun Jaya Career Forum and 10-a-Side Rugby Championship.

The Under-15 Football Tournament and a Gala Night will also be held.

Additional activities include alumni gatherings, solat hajat, carnivals, and beach clean-ups.

Funds raised from the Gala Night will support the school’s long-term development. – Bernama