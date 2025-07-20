SWCorp installs CCTV in Melaka to stop illegal waste dumping

MELAKA: The Melaka Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) is intensifying efforts to tackle illegal waste disposal by deploying CCTV cameras at key dumping sites. Four locations—Telok Mas, Alor Gajah, Batu Berendam, and Jasin—have already been fitted with mobile surveillance units.

SWCorp director Nor Zaki Md Nor stated that this measure aims to identify offenders and support legal enforcement. “The CCTV initiative has reduced illegal dumping by 60 to 70 percent in monitored areas, leading to the closure of several hotspots,“ he said during the Gotong-Royong Cuci Duyong programme in Kampung Pengkalan Rama Tengah.

The programme, part of the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) initiative, was officiated by Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem. Nor Zaki highlighted that most illegal dumping involves construction, commercial, and industrial waste handled by unlicensed operators. Last year, one case resulted in a RM20,000 court fine.

Additionally, SWCorp is running the Clean City Campaign, targeting urban cleanliness in collaboration with WRUR. “We clean thoroughly, even in areas outside our jurisdiction,“ Nor Zaki added.

Mohd Noor Helmy noted that 180 volunteers, including SWCorp staff, RELA members, and residents, participated in the gotong-royong. Kampung Pengkalan Rama Tengah was chosen due to its exclusion from regular cleaning services by local councils. - Bernama