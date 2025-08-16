Tabung Haji denies RM20m rebranding claim, clarifies actual cost

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Haji (TH) has dismissed claims that it spent RM20 million on rebranding as false and defamatory.

The pilgrimage fund clarified that the brand rejuvenation process cost RM2 million annually for three years.

“Efforts to strengthen the brand have been carried out several times as an important investment to change mindsets and attract Muslims to save systematically in order to meet the requirements for performing the haj,” TH stated.

The rebranding included market surveys and depositor engagement to address demographic shifts among Malaysian Muslims.

“The claim that TH need not strengthen its well-known brand after 60 years of operation is also inaccurate,” the statement added.

TH currently serves 9.6 million depositors, roughly half of Malaysia’s Muslim population.

Over 53 per cent of depositors have savings below RM1,300, far short of the RM15,000 needed for a B40 pilgrim in 2025.

“Over 80 per cent of depositors’ financial transactions are done online,” TH noted.

The institution plans a campaign to encourage early, consistent savings while ensuring stable investments.

TH’s Board of Directors will review strategies to stay competitive and attract younger depositors.

The rebranding issue was raised by Pengkalan Chepa MP Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary in Parliament last week.

Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar will address the matter during Monday’s Dewan Rakyat session. - Bernama