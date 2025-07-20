Tanjung Bidara coastal upgrade project on track, says Melaka Exco

ALOR GAJAH: The Tanjung Bidara coastal upgrading project is progressing smoothly without delays, according to Melaka Senior Executive Councillor Datuk Rais Yasin. As of June 25, the project has achieved 40 per cent physical completion, five per cent ahead of schedule.

Datuk Rais Yasin, who oversees Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management, stated that the project remains on track for completion by September 14, 2026. He dismissed claims of suspension, clarifying that any temporary pauses were due to necessary design revisions rather than delays.

“Although there was a temporary pause in physical works at the site due to necessary changes in the original design following structural impacts caused by wave action, the project was never suspended,“ he said.

The RM2.29 million project, which began on August 15 last year, aims to protect the Tanjung Bidara coastline from erosion and high tide effects. The Coastal Zone Management Division (BPZP) of the Melaka Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reassessed the original design to ensure long-term coastal protection. - Bernama