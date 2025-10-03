Tanjung Bin power plant fire contained with no casualties reported

JOHOR BAHRU: Malakoff Corporation Bhd has confirmed no fatalities or injuries occurred during a fire at its Tanjung Bin Energy Power Plant in Pontian last night.

The affected areas have been safely cordoned off with precautionary measures implemented to protect staff, on-site personnel and the surrounding community.

The fire broke out at approximately 8 pm and was successfully extinguished by 3.45 am with assistance from the plant’s internal emergency response team and the Fire and Rescue Department.

A joint investigation with JBPM is currently underway to determine the root cause of the incident according to the company’s statement.

The situation remains under control with continuous monitoring and water blanketing operations being carried out at the site.

Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat confirmed the fire started at the Flue Gas Desulfurisation unit and chimney tunnel.

Twenty-two personnel from three fire stations along with the Benut volunteer fire brigade were deployed to the scene after an emergency call was received at 8.22 pm.

The blaze destroyed approximately 70% of the facility’s Flue Gas Desulfurisation section. – Bernama