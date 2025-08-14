Tawau food poisoning deaths probed after wedding feast

TAWAU: Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her son believed to be caused by food poisoning after a wedding feast.

The incident occurred in Kampung Batu 4, Jalan Apas, with the report filed by the deceased woman’s niece.

Tawau Deputy Police Chief Supt Champin Piuh stated the victims had attended the feast last Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son reportedly fell ill after consuming food brought home from the event.

“The husband confirmed his wife suffered diarrhoea and vomiting from Sunday until Monday evening,“ Champin said.

Health authorities are still determining the exact cause of the poisoning.

Police forensic teams have completed post-mortems, finding no signs of injury on the bodies.

“The case is classified as sudden death, and further witness statements are being gathered,“ he added. - Bernama