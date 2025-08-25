Telecommunications coverage monitoring and penalties in Dewan Rakyat focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Monitoring methods and penalties for telecommunications companies failing to provide satisfactory coverage will dominate today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan will question the Communications Minister about inadequate service in rural areas during the oral question-and-answer session.

Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad will ask the Energy Transition Minister about strategies for making ASEAN Energy Forum 2025 a platform for green investments.

Chow Kon Yeow will inquire whether the Federal Government will share state tax revenue to support development and social programmes.

The Human Resources Minister will table the Gig Workers Bill 2025 for its first reading after the question session.

The sitting will then proceed with second readings of the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 and Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025.

This parliamentary session will continue for twenty four days until 28 August. – Bernama