KUALA LUMPUR: The issue over the temple site near Jalan Masjid India has been resolved, with the temple management agreeing to relocate to a new location, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said following discussions with various stakeholders, including the temple management, the government has identified a new site measuring 4,000 square feet (371.6 square metres), located about 50 meters from the current location, for the relocation of the temple.

“The size of this new site is equivalent to the existing temple area. It is part of Lot PT 95, Section 40, Mukim Bandar Kuala Lumpur.

“The development of the new site will comply with existing regulations, and the temple management has agreed to these conditions,” she told a press conference here today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple Committee secretary Kaarthik Gunaseelan, MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M Saravanan and Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan.

On March 20, the media reported that discussions on the relocation of Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple, which sits on land owned by Jakel Group, had been proceeding smoothly between the company, the temple management and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that the groundbreaking ceremony for a mosque to be built on Jalan Masjid India will take place as scheduled on Thursday.

Dr Zaliha reiterated that the government guarantees there will be no demolition of the existing temple structure.

The temple will continue to operate as usual until the relocation process is fully completed in a harmonious manner, she said.

She also stressed that this resolution is specific to this case and should not be considered a precedent for other houses of worship.

Each issue involving places of worship will be evaluated individually, based on guidelines, land status and applicable regulations, Dr Zaliha said.

“The government reminds all parties that any new place of worship must comply with existing guidelines and regulations to ensure harmony and public order in the Federal Territories,” she said.

The government also urges everyone, including leaders and the public, not to exploit this issue by inciting racial or religious sentiments, Dr Zaliha added.

“This debate must end immediately. Let us all continue to preserve the harmony and peace that have long been the foundation of our nation’s strength,” she said.

“The government remains committed to respecting the rights and beliefs of all religious communities while ensuring that every decision made is fair, inclusive, and in the best interest of all,” she added.

