Terengganu government to subsidise water bills for domestic consumers

KUALA TERENGGANU: The state government will bear a water subsidy of 30% for domestic Band 2 consumers and 15% for domestic Band 3 consumers with effect from November.

Terengganu State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ali said the subsidy would involve financial implications of 24 million ringgit per year.

He said the decision was made in the State Executive Council yesterday after taking into account the issue of the increasing cost of living on the people.

“After conducting studies and considering all aspects, the MMKN which convened on October 1 has agreed to take a decision for the state government to bear the water bill subsidy of 30% for domestic Band 2 consumers and 15% subsidy for domestic Band 3 consumers,“ he said in a statement today.

“Therefore, domestic consumers in the Band 2 category, totaling 78,807 accounts, only need to pay 70% of the total Band 2 consumption bill, while domestic consumers in the Band 3 category, totaling 94,610 accounts, only need to pay 85% of the total consumption bill.”

Zulkifli said it is hoped the move would create a win-win situation between the people and the operator company, Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd.

“Hopefully the state government’s move can help reduce the burden on domestic consumers while at the same time ensuring a commitment to a stable, quality and sustainable water supply to the people,“ he said. – Bernama