Terengganu police and agencies on high alert for monsoon season

JERTIH: Terengganu police and related security agencies are on high alert ahead of the Northeast Monsoon season expected to begin this November.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin stated that over 2,000 personnel from police and other security agencies are prepared for deployment to flood-affected areas.

These agencies include the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, and the Malaysian Armed Forces working together to ensure resident safety.

Mohd Khairi announced he will soon hold a meeting with rescue agencies to coordinate and update preparation efforts and equipment readiness.

He confirmed that rescue agencies in each district have already conducted In-Service Training programmes including rescue drills and boat-handling exercises.

These initiatives aim to enhance security team readiness for flood response operations throughout the monsoon season.

The training enables rescue teams to evacuate victims quickly to designated temporary relief centres when flooding occurs.

In a separate development, Mohd Khairi addressed the ongoing situation regarding the butane gas pipeline leak in Kerteh, Kemaman.

The affected area remains closed to the public as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health continues investigating the leak cause.

Mohd Khairi confirmed that PETRONAS will carry out repair work on the pipeline while police maintain security at the site.

Police continue stationing officers at the location to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering the investigation area.

No foul play has been detected in the September 20 pipeline leak incident according to police assessments.

The police previously declared the Petronas Gas Berhad area at the East Coast Rail Link Project Site safe and free from contamination.

Authorities maintain a control post with officers stationed around the clock to assist DOSH with the ongoing investigation. – Bernama