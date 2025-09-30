Tiong urges tourism industry to partner with overseas travel agents

KUALA LUMPUR: All local tourism industry players must enhance cooperation with international partners to attract more foreign tourists to Malaysia.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that travel agents play a crucial role in offering integrated packages and promoting new destinations.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s diverse tourism products need aggressive collaboration networks with international travel agents who can bring large tourist groups.

Tiong delivered these remarks at the 2025 Tourism Malaysia Overseas Directors Meeting held at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The minister acknowledged several challenges affecting foreign tourist arrivals including limited direct flight connectivity and insufficient digital promotion.

He stressed that promotions must be more aggressive and creative on digital platforms to showcase Malaysia’s uniqueness in international markets.

Close cooperation between public and private sectors is vital to support the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 target of 35 million international tourists.

The government aims to achieve tourism revenue exceeding RM147 billion during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Tiong urged travel agents to move beyond outdated methods and offer value-added packages highlighting ecotourism and health tourism.

He revealed that Malaysia has received 20.6 million tourists as of June this year towards a 40 million annual target.

Key markets including China, India, the Middle East and ASEAN countries require strengthened marketing campaigns.

The three-day Tourism Malaysia Overseas Directors Meeting concluded today with an action plan for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. – Bernama