TNB: Stronger today, brighter tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity is one of those things many Malaysians hardly think about — until it is gone. But behind the quiet hum of daily life, from classroom lights to hospital ventilators, stands Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Malaysia’s largest utility provider.

Last month, TNB reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting stable electricity demand and reaffirming its focus on powering the nation and supporting rakyat-centric development.

Beyond powering homes and businesses, TNB’s financial strength plays a quiet but vital role in sustaining national stability, supporting long-term savings, and preparing the country for the future.

TNB delivers electricity to over 10 million customers. But it is the company’s financial resilience that ensures these services remain stable, even amid global disruptions or rising fuel costs.

This resilience allows TNB to maintain and upgrade power infrastructure, reduce downtimes, and respond quickly to crises such as floods or technical failures.

Consistent investment in grid technology and digital systems means a more reliable, efficient supply for every user, whether in a city apartment or a rural clinic.

What does it mean for the rakyat, the nation

TNB’s strong financial footing enables it to give back in tangible ways — from rebuilding homes in flood-affected communities to wiring rural villages still without electricity.

Its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives focus on tangible improvements across four key areas -- education, sports, community well-being, and the environment.

This long-term commitment to nation-building is reflected in various ongoing efforts.

In education, TNB provides student sponsorships, supports 50 adopted schools through the Sekolah Angkat programme and helps underprivileged children prepare for school through Ceria ke Sekolah.

Its Wakalah Zakat contributions have also supported many asnaf recipients through initiatives such as Projek Baiti Jannati, house repairs, mosque upgrades, and education-related assistance.

In addition, TNB also extends targeted aid to the Orang Asli and actively promotes national sports development through grassroots hockey programmes.

For parents like Ahmad Fauzi Ahmad Shah, 53, whose daughter studies at a rural primary school in Kuala Selangor, TNB’s education initiatives have transformed her learning experience.

“Before this, my daughter had to share one outdated computer among the whole class. Now, she can do her homework online and explore educational resources freely.

“TNB’s support does not just provide equipment, but it shows they care about our children’s future,” he said.

These initiatives are not funded by charity alone, as they are made possible by sound reinvestment of earnings and long-term planning.

What may be less visible is how TNB’s financial health impacts Malaysians through their savings and retirement funds.

TNB is partly owned by Malaysia’s major government-linked investment companies (GLICs) — including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) — institutions that manage the wealth and retirement security of over 38 million Malaysians.

Dividends and returns from TNB flow back to these funds, indirectly benefitting the rakyat through higher pay-outs, bonuses or long-term portfolio strength.

For a pensioner depending on EPF dividends, or an Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) account holder saving for their children’s future, the performance of national utilities like TNB carries personal financial meaning.

“I may not follow the stock market every day, but I do notice the bonuses and dividends in my ASB account,” said Noraini Hassan, 42, an administrative assistant and long-time ASB account holder.

“Knowing that strong companies like TNB contribute to that gives me peace of mind — it feels like my money is in safe hands.

“When a big company like TNB stays strong, it helps us small savers in the long run. It is not just about profits, but it is about security for families like mine,” she added.

Responsible investment creates an everyday impact

TNB’s financial stability also translates into direct improvements for consumers and communities through responsible reinvestment.

One key result is Malaysia’s world-class performance in the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), a benchmark that measures how long, on average, customers experience power outages in a year.

A lower SAIDI score reflects a more reliable electricity supply, and Malaysia consistently ranks among the best in the region.

This reliability is made possible through continuous upgrades to the national grid, reducing downtime and ensuring more consistent voltage for households, hospitals and industries alike.

The rollout of smart meters and digital energy platforms has further empowered consumers to monitor and manage their electricity usage in real time, supporting energy efficiency and cost savings.

TNB is actively supporting rural communities through its National Rural Electrification Programme, currently focusing on 25 villages in Perak, Pahang, and Johor. So far, five of these villages have been successfully connected to the electricity grid, providing residents with reliable power and significantly improving their quality of life.

In addition, TNB’s CSR initiatives extend to helping communities ease their energy burden and adopt greener practices. This includes installing solar panels at several mosques across Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Kedah, and Kelantan.

TNB’s recent commitment is reflected in projects like the solar photovoltaic installations at Masjid Al-Hijran in Kelantan and Masjid Al Huda in Terengganu — initiatives that promote environmental awareness while helping communities transition to cleaner energy sources.

By consistently financing innovation, infrastructure and technology, TNB is laying the foundation for Malaysia’s energy future — one that is smarter, greener and more resilient to change.

Building a Future-Ready Malaysia

Financial strength also positions TNB to support Malaysia’s push toward clean energy and digital transformation — from solar farms and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to energy efficiency programmes, a strong utility underpins national ambitions in the green economy.

Crucially, this progress also supports job creation. Local contractors, engineers, and technicians all form part of the value chain, reinforcing the link between strong utilities and domestic economic growth.

By financing innovation, TNB is helping ensure Malaysia’s energy systems remain competitive and ready for future challenges.

As Malaysia navigates an increasingly complex global economic landscape, the strength of its essential institutions becomes even more important.

For TNB, that strength is not just about power lines or profit margins — it is about being a stabilising force that quietly supports the nation’s development.

In the end, a strong TNB means a more secure, more connected and more future-ready Malaysia.