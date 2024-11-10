Trader freed on charge of spreading false news concerning Covid-19

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a trader charged with spreading false news regarding the death of a policeman allegedly due to the COVID-19 vaccine three years ago.

Judge Rohaida Ishak ordered Muhammad Zaki Omar, 39, to be freed after finding that the defence succeeded in raising reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Firdaus Nor Azlan and Datin Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen while the accused was represented by lawyer Asiah Jalil.

On July 13, 2021, Muhammad Zaki, an anti-vaccine activist, was charged under Section 4(1) of the Emergency Ordinance (No.2) in absentia at the Kangsar Sessions Court because he was working in Singapore then and the border was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An arrest warrant was also issued against him.

On Aug 2, 2021, Muhammad Zaki was brought to the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court for the charge to be read again to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM10,000 with two sureties.

On Dec 2, 2022, the court ordered him to be released after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

The prosecution then filed an appeal to the Taiping High Court and on July 7 las year, the court allowed the prosecution’s appeal and ordered Muhammad Zaki to defend himself against the charge at the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No 2) Ordinance 2021 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both; in the case of a continuing offence, the accused can be further fined not more than RM1,000 for each day the offence continues.