Turkiye assists Malaysia in bringing home activists detained by Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Turkiye will continue to assist in efforts to bring home the nine Malaysian activists detained by Israeli forces while participating in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens To Gaza humanitarian mission.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this during his address at the Himpunan Solodariti Bersama Gaza held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

He stated that his friend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye conveyed a message through his foreign minister to Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Hasan.

Anwar confirmed that Turkiye will continue to help Malaysia in this matter.

Earlier, Mohamad said Wisma Putra had contacted Turkiye and United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to expedite the activists’ release.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Prof Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha reported that all nine vessels of the humanitarian flotilla were illegally seized by Israel.

The seizure occurred at 10.50 am Malaysian time and included vessels carrying the nine Malaysian volunteers.

Eight Malaysians were on board the Conscience vessel including Malaysian delegation leader Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

Another medical doctor Dr Maziah Muhammad was aboard the Umm Saad vessel.

Turkiye previously assisted Malaysia in securing the release of 23 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

Those activists were also detained by Israeli forces after their vessels were intercepted in Mediterranean Sea waters. – Bernama