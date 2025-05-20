Two MoUs signed to drive Melaka’s maritime and aerospace sectors

MELAKA: The signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) is set to reinforce Melaka’s status as a strategic industrial development hub in the maritime and aerospace sectors, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the two agreements involved the Straits of Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (SM-WEZ) Corporation and Henry the Black Shipyard Sdn Bhd for the development of the Enrique of Malacca Shipyard, as well as Weststar Aviation Sdn Bhd for the establishment of the Aviation Centre of Excellence at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM).

Ab Rauf said the Enrique of Malacca Shipyard project reflected the state government’s commitment to driving high-impact development through the Future Maritime City initiative.

“This strategic transformation includes a new port, a cruise terminal jetty, a high-tech industrial sector and commercial tourism activities such as floating chalets and marinas, as well as a shipbuilding and servicing facility on a 17-hectare site in the SM-WEZ special economic zone, at a cost of RM180 million.

“For that, we are confident that Henry the Black Shipyard has the expertise, manpower and extensive experience in the maritime sector, particularly in shipyard operations,” he said in a statement here today.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Langkawi and was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also present were Italian Ambassador to Malaysia Massimo Rustico and Weststar Aviation Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Dr Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.

Ab Rauf said the company had also formed a strategic partnership with Desan Deniz, a leading shipping firm from Istanbul, Turkiye, with 47 years of experience in the global maritime industry.

He added that the shipyard project would be named after the renowned Malay sailor Panglima Awang, better known as Enrique of Malacca, who circumnavigated the globe.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the development of the Aviation Centre of Excellence at LTAM would comprise three main components, namely the Helicopter Flight Training Centre, the Helicopter Maintenance, Refurbishment and Overhaul Hub, and the Helicopter Logistics Hub, positioning Melaka as the largest helicopter hub in Southeast Asia.

He said Weststar had expressed interest in the seven-hectare area at LTAM following a site visit on April 15 and the project was now undergoing a technical evaluation.

“We have set aside two years to finalise this collaboration, which is expected to lay the foundation for long-term investment, create highly skilled jobs including producing 1,500 helicopter pilots, and drive development in the aerospace sector through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and aviation engineering,” he said.