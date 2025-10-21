UMNO and MCA combine strengths for Sabah state election stability

KOTA KINABALU: The combination of UMNO and MCA’s experience and strength is crucial to ensuring Sabah continues to progress within a stable political environment as the state gears up for the 17th State Election.

Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said MCA has a strong presence in urban areas while UMNO’s support base is rooted in rural constituencies.

He stated that together they form the backbone of the nation’s political stability.

The Sabah Barisan Nasional will continue to provide space for strategic discussions with component partners to ensure their approach towards the Sabah state election is truly focused on the interests of the people.

Bung Moktar emphasised that stability is not just a slogan but a responsibility and commitment to build a better future for Sabah together.

He revealed that he received a courtesy call from MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong where they exchanged views on various current issues.

They also discussed Barisan Nasional’s direction ahead of the state election.

Bung Moktar said the meeting reaffirmed BN’s commitment to remain a mature, structured and principled political coalition.

He noted that although Sabah’s political landscape is often changing and challenging, the spirit of cooperation between BN component parties remains strong.

This cooperation is based on mutual trust and responsibility towards the people according to the statement. – Bernama