Umrah fraud: Married couple among eight on remand

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight individuals, including a married couple who own a travel agency, are on remand for three days for investigation of an Umrah fraud case involving a loss of RM2.1 million.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the arrest involved six men and two women aged between 25 and 46.

The police have received eight reports over the alleged fraud, involving 379 victims, and the travel agency’s office has been temporarily sealed to facilitate the investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, a police team from the Selangor Contingent Commercial Crime Investigation Department inspected the travel agency’s office in Sepang, Selangor, and the couple was arrested later the same day following the failure of their company to fly more than 300 Umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land.