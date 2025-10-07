UN Habitat Assembly president calls for global cooperation on urban displacement

KUALA LUMPUR: United Nations Habitat Assembly President Nga Kor Ming has called for global cooperation among all UN member states to address the escalating urban displacement crisis.

Nga revealed that UN data shows a record 122 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide due to conflict and political instability.

“As human settlements are at the frontline of this challenge, displacement is also increasingly urban,” he stated in his World Habitat Day 2025 video address.

The Housing and Local Government Minister noted that over 60% of internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrants are seeking refuge in cities, which strains local systems.

He urged member states to enhance multi-level cooperation to equip city managers and local leaders with necessary tools and resources for effective response.

Nga further encouraged countries to continue supporting UN-Habitat’s technical assistance for helping cities and communities rebuild, integrate, and strengthen resilience.

He described this year’s World Habitat Day theme “Urban Solutions to Crisis” as both timely and appropriate.

“With over 120 active conflicts occurring across every region of the world, we must redouble our efforts to deliver equitable development,” Nga emphasized.

The assembly president had highlighted his key priorities during the resumed UN Habitat Assembly session in June, particularly supporting implementation of the UN-Habitat Strategic Plan 2026–2029.

“As we recover and rebuild from crisis response to sustainable solutions, we must not forget the importance of evolving from the mere provision of shelter to ensuring access to adequate housing,” he stated.

Nga stressed that sustainable cities and communities cannot be achieved without ensuring people have houses over their heads.

He reminded stakeholders to extend basic rights to existing and host communities while continuing to invest in basic services for refugee camps.

The minister cited the recently concluded ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum where over 9,000 delegates from 66 countries reiterated their commitment to closer cooperation.

He noted that more than 300 mayors participated in the forum, focusing on enhancing local capacities and building future-fit cities.

On national efforts, Nga reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening housing and sustainability initiatives.

He stated that Malaysia remains steadfast in doubling efforts to provide adequate and affordable housing nationwide.

Under the Urban Renewal Act, Malaysia is progressing toward completing its target of building 500,000 affordable housing units.

The minister added that these efforts include enhancing land tenure security for citizens.

In line with Malaysia’s Zero Waste initiative, these housing efforts contribute to the nation’s broader goal of meeting climate commitments.

Nga emphasized that these comprehensive measures ensure Malaysia’s long-term urban sustainability and resilience. – Bernama