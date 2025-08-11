Urban development must be balanced, sustainable, and inclusive in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Urban development in Malaysia must be implemented inclusively with the involvement of all stakeholders to ensure sustainability and community well-being, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She emphasised that this approach is crucial to achieving balanced urbanisation while considering environmental preservation, climate change challenges, and the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, and professionals.

“We want urbanisation to be developed sustainably while preserving the environment despite challenges like climate change.

“At the same time, the needs of every urban individual must be addressed, not just based on top-level visions but what communities truly require,” she said after the Stakeholder Assembly for the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF) 2025 here today.

In her speech, Aiman Athirah highlighted the vital role of women, particularly at the grassroots level, as agents of resilience and innovation in tackling climate change challenges.

Youth, she added, play a pioneering role in digital transformation, while the business community acts as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth through investments and sustainable urban models.

She noted that programmes like ASUF 2025 provide a platform for stakeholders to share ideas, build collaborative networks, and support the implementation of the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the local level.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia will prioritise people-centred urbanisation, aligning with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which positions cities as key areas for realising this vision. - Bernama