IPOH: Consumers in two districts in Perak affected by a water cut are expected to have their supply gradually restored from early tomorrow, according to Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

The State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman said water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach around 50 per cent if maintenance work on an 825-millimetre (mm) raw water pipeline from the Batu 7 intake at Sungai Woh to the Bukit Temoh Water Treatment Plant (LRA) is completed today.

He said the Perak Water Board (LAP) had earlier shut off the raw water pipeline from the Batu 7 intake at Sungai Woh to minimise the impact of soil movement and allow maintenance work to proceed.

“Two days ago, LAP carried out a direct bypass connection from the 825mm pipeline to a 900mm pipeline from the Batu 10 intake at Sungai Batang Padang to the Bukit Temoh LRA.

“By yesterday morning, LAP had completed a 500-metre connection, and water pressure readings reached 90 per cent of normal levels. However, a valve came loose and had to be repaired,“ he told a press conference here today.

Also present were LAP general manager Lokman Abd Rahim and Perak Northern Region director of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) Mohd Zaidi Mohamad Saad.

Mohammad Nizar said LAP is monitoring the newly completed connection and has reopened the raw water pipeline from the Batu 10 intake at Sungai Batang Padang.

“Today, we reopened the pipeline to allow the Bukit Temoh LRA to operate at 50 per cent of its normal production capacity. If everything goes smoothly, we will be able to supply that 50 per cent of water by tomorrow morning.

“Our concern now is that reopening the pipeline may cause leaks elsewhere, given that we have interfered with a system that was installed back in 1968,“ he said.

He added that LAP has also activated the water supply system from the Hilir Perak LRA to support residents in Teluk Intan affected by the disruption.

Mohammad Nizar said LAP will deploy 10 water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals and clinics, -- eight for Hilir Perak and two for Tapah.

“In addition, we requested extra tankers from SPAN, and they have already sent 13 additional tankers to help reduce the impact of the disruption,“ he said.

According to him, more than 50,000 users are affected by the water supply disruption, including those in Tapah Road, Changkat Petai, Tanjung Keramat, Air Kuning, Sungai Kroh, Kampung Tersusun Air Kuning, Chenderong Kelubi, SMTD, Jalan Temoh Station, Temoh and surrounding areas.

Also affected are Mukim Labu Kubong, Mukim Sungai Manik, Langkap, Chui Chak, Kampung Air Hitam, Changkat Jong, Jalan Padang Tembak, Kampung Banjar, Kampung Selabak, Kampung Bahagia, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Sultan Abdullah, Teluk Intan town and nearby areas.