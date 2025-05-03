Zaliha advises Ramadan bazaar traders to comply with rules

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has the welfare of small traders at heart but they (the traders) must not take advantage of the system by trading illegally at Ramadan bazaars in the capital city, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“They must comply with the rules drawn up. It means that if they want to trade at the Ramadan bazaars, they must have a licence and comply with the rules set by DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall).

“A total of 42 locations have been gazetted, they could have applied for a licence much earlier. It is disappointing indeed that they did not do so despite having been given ample time,” she said after launching the 2025 DBKL Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar here today, which was also attended by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif and Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Zaliha said this when asked to comment on video clips that have gone viral on social media showing DBKL-uniformed enforcers confiscating items sold by Ramadan bazaar traders at Taman Wilayah Selayang and Masjid Jamek here for allegedly conducting business in unauthorised areas, obstructing pedestrian walkways and operating without a licence.

Meanwhile, she said that compliance of traders at Ramadan bazaars under the DBKL’s management is at a good level so far, with no reports of any untoward incidents.

This year, DBKL, in collaboration with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, is organising Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars at 42 locations around Kuala Lumpur from March 2-30.

In a bid to help the traders, DBKL has set a reasonable rental rate of RM500, while Bank Muamalat has contributed by sponsoring business essentials such as 8’x8’ tents, aprons and caps.