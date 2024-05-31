$!Bugatti Says the L’Ultime Marks the End of the Chiron Production

The Bugatti Chiron, a symbol of hyper sports car excellence since its debut in 2016, has reached the end of its production with the final unit, ‘L’Ultime,’ crafted by Bugatti’s skilled artisans in Molsheim. Limited to just 500 units, the Chiron has set remarkable milestones, being the first road car to achieve 1,500PS and the first production car to exceed 482km/h. This last Chiron Super Sport revisits the original design ethos introduced eight years ago, blending ‘Atlantic Blue’ and ‘French Racing Blue’ into a seamless colour scheme, complemented by matching wheels, a custom blue Bugatti macaron, and hand-written details that chronicle its historic journey since 2016. The Super Sport’s design pays tribute to the Chiron’s illustrious legacy while showcasing Bugatti’s evolution in craftsmanship. The unique colour interplay, the bespoke elements like the ‘500’ motif engraved on the engine cover, and the intricate hand-woven leather interiors underscore the Chiron’s status as a pinnacle of automotive achievement. The design not only honours the past but also highlights Bugatti’s commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Since its debut, the Chiron has remained at the forefront of automotive performance and luxury, embodying Bugatti’s philosophy of ‘Form Follows Performance’. The Chiron family, including models such as the Chiron Sport, Chiron Pur Sport, Chiron Super Sport, and special editions like the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Les Légendes du Ciel, has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in a hyper sports car. Each variant has built upon the Chiron’s legacy, offering unique features and performance enhancements that have cemented its status as a leader in the hypercar segment. As Bugatti transitions to a new era, the final Chiron Super Sport stands as a testament to the brand’s heritage of performance, luxury, and innovation. The interior of this ultimate Chiron is a masterpiece, featuring ‘Deep Blue’ leather, ‘Blue Carbon Matt’ finishes, and intricate hand-woven leather panels that reflect the car’s bespoke nature. Every detail, from the carbon fibre elements to the French flag on the mirror wings, highlights the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that have defined the Chiron.