$!All-new CRV price revealed

HONDA MALAYSIA introduced the highly-anticipated all-new CRV at the end of 2023, and it created quite a stir. It is better in every sense of the word – bigger, more intelligent, better looking and safer than ever. However, during the launch last year, Honda Malaysia only introduced three variants; The V variant which sits below the flagship model is priced at RM181,900. The E variant, which is the mid spec model, is priced at RM169,900 and the S variant, which is the entry level model, priced at RM159,900. The model that was missing during the launch was the one everyone was looking forward to, the e:HEV RS. Honda Malaysia said that it would announce the price of the e:HEV RS in early 2024, and now the time has come.

The highly-anticipated e:HEV RS model is priced at RM195,900, which is a shockingly good price for a car that many expected to cost upwards of RM210,000. You also get quite a lot for the price. It is powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain that makes 184PS and 335Nm of torque. In terms of aesthetics, the all-new CRV is quite a looker, especially in the RS trim. The LED headlights and tail-lights are to be expected and are complemented by LED sequential turn signals at the front, and active cornering lights that illuminate blind spots when cornering. Inside, it is completely unrecognisable as a CRV but stays in line with the current Honda design language. The dashboard, placement of buttons and even the steering wheel is similar to the Honda Civic. A first for a Honda in Malaysia, music is played back to the cabin via a 12-speaker Bose sound system, which is only available in the flagship model. Safety is of course the name of the game for any family mover and the e:HEV RS delivers in this aspect as well.