All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Officially Unveiled!

AFTER years of waiting and months of teasing, Triumph has finally unveiled the all-new Daytona 660.

The new Daytona is set to carry on the character of its predecessor and promises an exhilarating sports performance experience coupled with top-notch quality, capability, and specifications, the new Daytona 660 also showcases a significant evolution of Triumph’s distinctive 660cc triple engine.

The revamped engine now boasts 95PS peak power at 11,250rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 12,650rpm, offering a seamless, responsive, and linear delivery of power across the entire spectrum.

With a 17% increase in power and a 9% boost in torque compared to its counterpart, the Trident (which also uses the same engine), the Daytona 660 comes equipped with a fresh exhaust system featuring 3 into 1 headers and a compact underslung exhaust, producing a distinctive and unmistakable sports soundtrack.

The new bike’s chassis is described as well-balanced, combined with agile sports handling, and is said to ensure an unmistakable riding experience. Showa upside-down big piston 41mm forks, Showa preload adjustable monoshock RSU, and radial four-piston brakes with twin 310mm discs and braided brake lines enhance the bike’s performance. Michelin’s new Power 6 tires further contribute to the exceptional ride quality.

Boasting a rider-friendly design, the Daytona 660 features a 810mm seat height, narrow stand-over, and optimized bar and footpeg positions. Rider-focused technology includes three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain) that optimize throttle response and traction control settings, along with an Emergency Deceleration Warning system that activates hazard lights during heavy braking.

The bike’s multi-functional instruments include a color TFT screen integrated into a white-on-black LCD display, compatible with the My Triumph Connectivity System. This system enables turn-by-turn navigation, phone interaction, and music control, all easily accessible through the switchgear for added convenience while riding.

The Daytona’s iconic design DNA receives a fresh interpretation with a bold and aggressive stance, highlighted by distinctive twin LED headlights and minimal bodywork. The three available color options feature a striking ‘660’ race-inspired graphic, adding to the bike’s allure.

As expected from Triumph, the Daytona 660 offers more than 30 Genuine Triumph Accessories, allowing riders to tailor their bike for enhanced performance, comfort, style, and practicality.

With a 16,000-km service interval, a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, and strong residual values, Triumph ensures a competitive cost of ownership.

Speaking of cost, there is no word on pricing as yet.