$!Aston Martin Valhalla Nears Production with V8 Power

ASTON Martin’s highly anticipated Valhalla, initially introduced as the AM-RB 03, is set to enter limited production in 2024 after finalising its development. The mid-engined supercar has transitioned from a V-6 to a powerful AMG flat-plane crank 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, coupled with two electric motors for a combined output of 998bhp and four-wheel drive capabilities.

With a top speed of 349km/h and an estimated 0-100km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds, the Valhalla promises an exhilarating performance.

Recent photos of a prototype undergoing testing at Silverstone reveal design tweaks, including larger side cutouts for a more aggressive appearance. The nose retains Aston Martin’s distinctive styling, and notable features include production-ready headlights, side mirrors, and a retractable rear wing. The rear of the car showcases a variant of the concept’s substantial diffuser.