$!Aston Martin Valhalla Nears Production with V8 Power

ASTON Martin’s highly anticipated Valhalla, initially introduced as the AM-RB 03, is set to enter limited production in 2024 after finalising its development. The mid-engined supercar has transitioned from a V-6 to a powerful AMG flat-plane crank 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, coupled with two electric motors for a combined output of 998bhp and four-wheel drive capabilities.
With a top speed of 349km/h and an estimated 0-100km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds, the Valhalla promises an exhilarating performance.
Recent photos of a prototype undergoing testing at Silverstone reveal design tweaks, including larger side cutouts for a more aggressive appearance.
The nose retains Aston Martin’s distinctive styling, and notable features include production-ready headlights, side mirrors, and a retractable rear wing. The rear of the car showcases a variant of the concept’s substantial diffuser.
While the interior of the prototype appears race-oriented, the final production model is expected to offer a more refined cabin, striking a balance between performance and practicality. Limited to just 999 units, the Aston Martin Valhalla represents a high-performance, exclusive offering for enthusiasts.