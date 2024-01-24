Honda Malaysia Retains Number One Position in Non-National Segment For 10th Consecutive Year!

HONDA MALAYSIA has achieved its annual sales target for 2023, surpassing 80,000 units in total sales. This accomplishment ensures the company’s continued dominance in the Non-National Passenger Vehicle Segment for the tenth consecutive year.

Notably, 2023 saw the successful launch of four new models: WR-V, City, Civic Type R, and the all-new CR-V. The top-selling models included City, HR-V, and City Hatchback, contributing 30%, 25%, and 13% respectively to overall sales. The WR-V, HR-V, CR-V, and Civic secured the top positions in their respective segments.

Despite challenges in the competitive market, Honda Malaysia’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, expressed gratitude for the strong support from dealers, the Malaysian Government, and loyal customers. The launch of the WR-V played a significant role in the company’s success, with the RS variant contributing 60% of total sales.

Hybrid models (e:HEV) also experienced remarkable growth, with sales increasing from over 4,100 units in 2022 to more than 7,700 units in 2023—an impressive 187% growth. Honda’s e:HEV models constituted 28% of overall hybrid sales in Malaysia, contributing significantly to the country’s xEV growth. The company remains committed to providing quality products and services.

Looking ahead to 2024, Honda Malaysia says it is optimistic about the automotive sector and invites customers to explore their models at authorized dealerships nationwide or through their online platform. For more information, customers can contact Honda Malaysia’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020 or visit www.honda.com.my.