$!Honda’s New “H” Logo For EVs Is A Throwback to 1963

HONDA is set to introduce a fresh logo for its electric vehicles (EVs), updating the current “H” that has been a constant presence on all Honda cars since 1981.
The new logo, described as representing “two outstretched hands,” features a thinner and more minimalist design compared to the current H, omitting the trapezoid border. This logo transformation bears a resemblance to Honda’s original logo from 1963, with a similar thin and top-heavy structure.
The updated logo is scheduled to debut on the upcoming 0 Series electric cars, a new lineup of next-generation EVs set to be introduced in the United States starting in 2026.
The first two 0 Series vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub concepts, will showcase the redesigned emblem, with the Saloon serving as inspiration for a future production model in the American market.