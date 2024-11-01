$!Honda’s New “H” Logo For EVs Is A Throwback to 1963

HONDA is set to introduce a fresh logo for its electric vehicles (EVs), updating the current “H” that has been a constant presence on all Honda cars since 1981.

The new logo, described as representing “two outstretched hands,” features a thinner and more minimalist design compared to the current H, omitting the trapezoid border. This logo transformation bears a resemblance to Honda’s original logo from 1963, with a similar thin and top-heavy structure.