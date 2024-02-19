$!Lamborghini Countach 1:8 Scale Model Costs More Than Your Proton S70!

AMALGAM , renowned for its impeccable scale models, has unveiled its latest masterpiece: a meticulously detailed replica of the iconic 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP400 in 1:8 scale. This miniature marvel captures every aspect of the original car, from its scissor doors to its finely crafted interior and engine bay.

Priced at $19,995 (RM95,576), this miniature Countach doesn’t come cheap, costing more than a real Proton S70! However, for enthusiasts captivated by the allure of the Countach, the attention to detail is well worth the investment.

The replica features scissor doors that open vertically, revealing intricate details such as window cranks, door pockets, a detailed steering wheel, gauge cluster, gated manual shifter, stereo, speaker indents, and even an ashtray in the centre console. The front trunk houses meticulously recreated brake components and a spare tyre, while the headlights can be positioned up or down. At the rear, lifting the engine cover reveals a stunningly replicated 4.0-litre V12 engine, complete with red spark wires and throttle linkages.

Limited to just 199 units, the replica is available in either Giallo Fly (yellow) or Rosso (red) paint finishes. Each model requires approximately 400 hours to assemble by a small team, following 4,000 hours of development. Buyers can also opt for bespoke builds, although specifics regarding additional costs for customisation are not provided.