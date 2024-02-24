$!‘Limited Edition’ offer

MERCEDES-AMG is set to captivate enthusiasts with the unveiling of a stunning special model for the A 45 S 4MATIC+, aptly named the “Limited Edition”.

The price for the extensive additional equipment is €14,280.00 (RM73,176.85) and will hit the market in April 2024, with the offer extending until the end of the year.

The defining feature of the “Limited Edition” is its exclusive paintwork in “AMG green hell magno”, a striking colour previously unavailable for the compact class.

Adorned with eye-catching foiling featuring the AMG logo and prominent “A 45 S” lettering on the doors, as well as the AMG crest on the bonnet, this edition rides on matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a seven-twin-spoke design.

Yellow accents highlight the rim spokes, complemented by glossy black brake callipers with white AMG logos.

Adding to its allure, the “Limited Edition” boasts refined details such as an exclusive fuel cap with the AMG logo and a light projector that illuminates the AMG coat of arms onto the ground upon entering and exiting the car.