Lotus Evija X: Fastest Production Chassis Around the Nürburgring

LOTUS has unveiled the Evija X, a track-focused, record-chasing version of its all-electric hypercar. Designed as a one-off technical showcase rather than a production vehicle, this remarkable machine boasts an impressive Nürburgring lap time of 6 minutes and 24 seconds.

This achievement positions the Evija X as the third fastest non-homologated racing car around the Nürburgring, trailing only the Volkswagen ID.R (6:05) and the Porsche 919 Evo (5:19), the current record holder. Lotus claims that this lap time makes the Evija X the fastest car around the Nürburgring with a production car chassis. Moreover, Lotus suggests that this record-setting performance is just the beginning, as it was achieved in less-than-optimal damp conditions in October.

Visually, the Evija X stands out with its extreme aerodynamic package, reminiscent of Pikes Peak rather than traditional Nürburgring styling. The front features a massive splitter and canards, while the rear sports an enormous wing with DRS (Drag Reduction System) atop a minimalistic diffuser. Other aerodynamic enhancements include openings above the front wheels to dissipate turbulent air and revised side skirts. Additionally, the Evija X boasts new suspension components, carbon brakes, and special Pirelli race tyres.

Powering the Evija X are four electric motors, which together produce an impressive 2,000PS at full throttle. However, details about the range provided by the 70 kWh battery during flat-out Nürburgring runs have not been disclosed.