Mazda EZ-6 Unveiled For China Market – Rear-Wheel-Drive, 600km EV Range

MAZDA has unveiled the EZ-6, marking the return of the mid-size sedan to the Chinese market under a new electric guise. Developed through the Changan Mazda joint venture, this sleek sedan comes in purely electric and plug-in hybrid variants.

While retaining the signature Kodo design language, it introduces new elements such as a partially illuminated grille and pop-out door handles. The taillights and headlights draw comparisons to Jaguar designs, while an unexpected active spoiler adds a touch of sportiness. Measuring 4919mm in length, 1889mm in width, and 1483mm in height, the EZ-6 is slightly larger than its predecessor.

Sporting 19-inch aero wheels, the Mazda EZ-6 features a large panoramic glass roof and frameless doors, enhancing its premium appeal. Reports suggest it shares its platform with the Changan Shenlan SL03 but offers a more upscale interior design. While diverging from Mazda’s global offerings, the cabin boasts an appealing aesthetic, highlighted by a full-length “floating” centre console.

Early specifications reveal that the Mazda EZ-6 boasts a rear-wheel-drive setup for the electric model, achieving a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and employing a multi-link rear suspension. The battery pack, while unspecified, offers an impressive range of 600km per the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid variant can cover 1,000km on a combined petrol and electric powertrain.

Scheduled to go on sale in China following its debut at the Beijing Motor Show, this electric/plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan is not expected to be exported to other markets.