$!Mercedes-AMG Unveils A 45 S 4MATIC+ “Limited Edition”

Mercedes-AMG is set to captivate enthusiasts with the unveiling of a stunning special model for the A 45 S 4MATIC+, aptly named the “Limited Edition”. The price for the extensive additional equipment is €14,280.00 (RM73,176.85) and will hit the market in April 2024, with the offer extending until the end of the year.

The defining feature of the “Limited Edition” is its exclusive paintwork in “AMG green hell magno”, a striking colour previously unavailable for the compact class. Adorned with eye-catching foiling featuring the AMG logo and prominent “A 45 S” lettering on the doors, as well as the AMG crest on the bonnet, this edition rides on matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a seven-twin-spoke design. Yellow accents highlight the rim spokes, complemented by glossy black brake callipers with white AMG logos. Adding to its allure, the “Limited Edition” boasts refined details such as an exclusive fuel cap with the AMG logo and a light projector that illuminates the AMG coat of arms onto the ground upon entering and exiting the car.

Enhancing its appeal further, three equipment packages elevate the “Limited Edition”. The AMG Night Package features striking black and high-gloss black design elements, including the front splitter, exterior mirror housings, and beltlines, along with thermally insulating dark-tinted window surfaces from the B-pillar. The AMG Night Package II is highlighted by darkened struts on the radiator trim and black chrome typography on the front fenders and tailgate, as well as exclusive black door handles and Mercedes stars in the wheel hub caps. The AMG Aerodynamics Package, developed in the wind tunnel, includes special add-on parts and a fixed AMG rear wing to increase contact pressure and enhance driving characteristics at high speeds.

Inside, the “Limited Edition” showcases distinctive design elements, including black AMG performance seats upholstered in a combination of Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre, accented by yellow decorative stitching. The AMG performance steering wheel, aluminium trim elements with AMG pattern, and illuminated AMG door sills further elevate the interior ambiance. Completing the upgrades are AMG floor mats with “45 S” lettering and yellow decorative stitching.