$!Mini Unveils The New Mini Cooper E In Classic Trim

The fully electric Mini Cooper offers a modern, eco-friendly driving experience while staying true to the brand’s hallmark driving pleasure. As part of the revamped Mini model lineup, the Mini Cooper E is presented in four redesigned trims, each offering its unique appeal. The Classic Trim, for instance, showcases expressive body colours and contrasting roof finishes, with the iconic Mini three-door model appearing particularly striking in Sunny Side Yellow, paired with a contrasting white roof and mirror caps.

Inside the Classic Trim, the cockpit surfaces are adorned with two-tone black and blue knit material, creating a stylish contrast against the high-quality synthetic leather seats made of Vescin, available in grey or black with a perforated houndstooth pattern.

Behind the wheel, the sporty steering wheel delivers direct handling, maximising the go-kart feeling characteristic of Mini vehicles. Enhanced dynamics are achieved through an increased track width and longer wheelbase, ensuring optimal performance in various driving conditions.

Powered by a 40.7 kWh battery, the Mini Cooper E boasts a range of 305km in the WLTP test cycle, with rapid charging capabilities allowing for 28 minutes of charging from 10 to 80 per cent capacity with a DC output of up to 75 kW. The electric drive, generating 184hp and 290Nm of torque, propels the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

The exterior design features typical Mini proportions, making maneuvering and parking effortless in urban settings. LED headlights with unique signatures complement the MINI Cooper E’s distinctive appearance, while aerodynamically optimised rim designs in sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches further enhance its allure.